Rice Memorial boys’ lax continues perfect season with trip to D2 championship game

#1 Rice Memorial hosted #4 Hartford on Tuesday in a div. II boys’ lacrosse semifinal. The Hartford Hurricanes made it to the D2 semifinal for the third season straight.

Rice Memorial has been dominant in division two all season. The Green Knights opened scoring and took a 1-0 lead with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. Jackson Harris juked out a defender and the Hartford keeper to put the Knights on the board.

Ultimately, Rice defeated Hartford 7-3. The Green Knights are headed to the div. II state title game to face No. 2 Harwood.

The date and time of the div. II boys’ lacrosse state championship is still TBD.