Rice Memorial girls’ soccer shuts down Burlington

Green Knights hand BHS its first loss of the season

It was a rainy night, but Rice keeper Sunshine Clark was strong in the Green Knights win on Monday night.

The sophomore goalie denied numerous Burlington scoring chances, and the Rice offense helped her out in a 2-0 decision at Buck Hard Field.

RMHS senior Autumn Carstensen netted the would-be game-winner less than two minutes into the contest, and sophomore Berit Gross added the insurance later in the first half.

Rice has won its last three games and improved to 4-4 this season following the victory. The Green Knights will host Mt. Abraham on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Burlington suffered its first loss of the season and fell to 3-1-1. The Seahorses will look to bounce back on the road against BFA-St. Albans on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.