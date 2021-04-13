Rice Memorial standout Michel Ndayishimiye commits to UVM basketball

Rice Memorial basketball star Michel Ndayishimiye has committed to play at the University of Vermont. Ndayishimiye is joining former Rice standout Benny Shungu in John Becker’s program.

The five-foot-ten guard led the Green Knights to back-to-back division one state titles. Rice capped off its undefeated season with another div. I crown in March. Ndayishimiye was the captain of Rice for both seasons. He finished his career at Rice Memorial with 1,545 total points.

Ndayishimiye’s AAU coach Sam Jackson sent out a release to Local 22/44 on Tuesday night stating that Michel signed his letter of intent and would enroll at UVM this fall.

Michel and his family moved from Africa to Vermont when he was six years old. It’s only an eight minute drive from Rice Memorial to Patrick Gym on UVM’s campus. Ndayishimiye is one of many Vermont athletes who further their academic and athletic career at the University of Vermont.

The Vermont men’s basketball team wrapped up the shortened 20-21 season with a share of the America East Regular Season Title with UMBC and a 10-5 record.