Rice Memorial’s Michel Ndayishimiye named Vermont Basketball Player of the Year

Ndayishimiye is the 8th Green Knight to earn the Gatorade honor

Rice Memorial basketball standout Michel Ndayishimiye has been named the Gatorade Vermont boys basketball Player of the Year. The award recognizes success on and off the court.

Ndayishimiye is the eighth player out of RMHS to earn the Gatorade honor. The five-foot-ten guard led Rice Memorial to back-to-back division one state titles during his junior and senior seasons.

During his undefeated senior season, Michel averaged 29.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Ndayishimiye has maintained a B average in the classroom and has signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Vermont this fall.

You can find the full press release from Gatorade here.

Ndayishimiye will be joined by Vermont girls basketball Player of the Year Catherine Gilwee from Champlain Valley Union high school at UVM this upcoming fall.