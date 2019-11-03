Rice seals comeback win over Harwood for Div. II crown

Green Knights take down Highlanders in Div. II final

No. 7 Rice hosted No. 9 Harwood for the Division II state title game on Saturday.

Saturday marked Rice’s third consecutive appearance in the Division II state championship match.

The Harwood Highlanders opened up with a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick from Tanum Nelson. The score remained 1-0 until the second half.

In the second frame, Maris Lynn knocked in the first Green Knights goal of the game to tie things up at 1-1.

With 28 minutes left to play, Emma Blanck took a corner kick and Alex Dostie finished it in front of the net. Rice took a 2-1 lead over the Highlanders, and that was the final score.

Rice won its first state title in 20 years.