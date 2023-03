Burlington, VT – A week after they *may* had played their final collegiate games, UVM seniors, Delaney Richason & Emma Utterback announced they would be coming back for their 5th season.

Both seniors made their returns official via social media on Friday. Then on Monday, they sat down with the media to talk about their decisions to come back, and to do it together!

Hear from both ladies in the video above, and read their twitter announcements, below.