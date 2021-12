UMass Lowell handed Vermont a 2-1 loss on Saturday night at the Gut. The Catamounts got on the board first but couldn’t close things out.

UVM outshot the River Hawks 35-27. With the loss, Vermont falls to 3-11-2 overall and 1-9 when playing in Burlington.

The Catamounts return to action on Thursday, December 30 on the road at non-conference foe RPI. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m.