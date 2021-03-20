Robbins’ hat-trick leads Essex girls’ hockey past Rice in D1 semis

EHS senior Abby Robbins will never miss a title game in her high school career, and on Saturday, she was a big reason why.

The Hornets forward netted the first three Essex goals in a 4-1 semifinal win against Rice Memorial.

Essex pulled ahead late in the first period when Robbins blasted home a slap shot in the slot to make it 1-0, but RMHS answered the call with a backdoor tap-in from freshman Sunshine Clark. EHS and Robbins responded with two more goals in the second, and added an empty-netter in the third to pull away with the victory.

The win pushed Essex to the D1 girls’ hockey championship game at Leddy Arena on Wednesday, March 24 at 4:30 p.m.

