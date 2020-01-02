Robin Duncan shines in last game of 2019

UVM sophomore guard Robin Duncan led the Catamounts to a 76-51 win over George Washington on New Year’s Eve.

Duncan was one rebound shy of a double-double, racking up 10 points and nine rebounds along with four assists.

Robin’s nine rebounds led all players, and his team took notice of his hustle on both ends of the floor.

“When Robin comes in and is the toughest player on the court, that just sets the tone for everybody,” Stef Smith, a junior guard, explained. “He’s making great plays all around, so it’s a big, big boost for our team.”

Head coach John Becker echoed that sentiment for the youngest Duncan brother.

“He’s awesome,” Becker said.

“He plays so hard every day. I was saying to my assistant the other day, I’m like, ‘That kid, every day in practice, plays hard.’ I’ve never once had to ask him to play hard. He loves playing basketball, he loves competing, and he’s a big, big part of our success.”

Vermont is back in action with a road game at Dartmouth on Thursday, January 2 at 7:00 p.m.