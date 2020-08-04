Round 2 of the Vermont Women’s Amateur Golf Championship canceled

Due to severe weather hitting the area on Tuesday Round 2 has been canceled.

The leaders after day one with scores of 6-over-par 78 are Andrea Brown (Amateur champion of 2004) and junior Mia Politano. Meanwhile, one stroke off the lead with scores of 79 are 2-time Junior champion Julia Dapron of Dorset and Lindsay Cone (Amateur runner-up in 2011).

In 5th place with an 82 is this year’s Senior champion Jeanne Morrissey of Williston Golf Club. Twelve other golfers are within 10 strokes of the lead, including 9-time Amateur champion Holly Reynolds of Copley Country Club. Politano holds the lead in the junior division followed by Jillian Miles of Rutland Country Club with a score of 89.

Whether or not play can continue Wednesday (3rd and final day), and on how many holes, will be determined by Dorset Field Club depending on course conditions.