The Rutland Raiders traveled north to take on the Burlington Seahorses in a Div. I showdown at Burlington High School Friday night.

Rutland’s Finn McGuiness finished with 20 points in a 45-39 win for the Raiders.

The Seahorses stayed competitive throughout the first half, going into the break trailing Rutland 25-22 after each team sunk late three-pointers.

However, RHS pulled away in the second half to secure the victory on the road.

