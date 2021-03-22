Ryan Cornell repeats as America East Defensive Player of the Week

UVM men’s lacrosse continues to climb the national rankings, and senior goalie Ryan Cornell continues to be stingy between the pipes.

The Catamounts took down NJIT on Saturday in a 17-2 effort, allowing their fewest goals against a DI opponent since 2002.

In that contest, Cornell stopped all but one shot in 45 minutes of action, and posted a career-high .909 save percentage.

Vermont is now ranked 15th in the latest Inside Lacrosse media poll, and 16th in the USILA top 20. The team finally returns home to host Hartford on Saturday, March 27 at 3 p.m.