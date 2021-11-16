Ryan Davis hits new career-high, leads UVM past WPI in home opener

The Vermont Catamounts cruised to a 33-point victory over div. III foe WPI in UVM’s home opener. The Catamounts defeated the Engineers 81-48.

Reigning America East Player of the year Ryan Davis led all scorers with 28 points and nine rebounds. The senior recorded 17 points in the first half alone. Vermont’s star recorded a new career-high.

Senior transfer Kam Gibson tallied 11 points, followed by Justin Mazzulla with 10 and Isaiah Powell with nine. The senior class had standout performances in Tuesday’s contest.

With the win, the Catamounts improve to 2-1. Vermont returns to action on Friday welcoming Yale to Patrick Gym. Opening tip is scheduled for 4 p.m.