Ryan Davis named America East Player of the Year, Smith and Shungu earn honors

Ryan Davis was named the America East Player of the Year. Davis also landed on the All-Conference First Team. The junior averaged 18.8 points per game, and shot over 41% from beyond the arc. The forward notched double figures in 11 out of 12 games played for UVM this season.

Vermont is the fifth school in NCAA history to win the conference’s player of the year award five years in a row.

Senior guard Stef Smith earned his second straight All-Conference honor. The guard sits in second place on the team behind Ryan Davis with 13.8 ppg. Smith is one of the top shooters from three-point range with 38.8%.

South Burlington native Ben Shungu earned his first career All-Conference team honor and landed on the All-Defensive team for the second consecutive season. Shungu is ranked third on the Catamounts’ roster with 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He led the team with 59 defensive rebounds and collected 10 steals during the regular season.

UVM finished the regular season at 10-4 overall and earned a share of the regular season conference title for the fifth straight season.

Vermont is the No. 2 seed in the 2021 America East Tournament and earned a first-round bye to the semifinal round. The Catamounts will host the highest-remaining seed on Saturday, March 6 at 4 p.m. at Patrick Gym.