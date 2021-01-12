Ryan Davis wins America East Player of the Week

UVM men’s basketball’s Ryan Davis may be the reigning conference Sixth Man of the Year, but his efforts in the starting role are bringing in some new accolades.

Davis took home his first-ever America East weekly award after the Cats’ weekend series sweep over Binghamton.

The junior forward posted his second double-double of the season in Saturday’s win, and almost posted another in limited action as Vermont blew out the Bearcats by 40 points on Sunday.

Over the two-game set, Davis averaged 17 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting over 60-percent from the floor. This season, his 20.5 points per game is second in the conference, and his over 62-percent field goal percentage leads the America East.

Davis and the Catamounts return home to host a series against Maine starting Saturday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.