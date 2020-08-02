S.D. Ireland baseball claims inaugural VSBL championship

SDI shut down Lakes Region to capture the first (and probably only) Vermont Summer Baseball League title at Maxfield Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.

2019 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year and CVU grad Ian Parent got the win on the mound with six scoreless innings and only one hit allowed in the 3-0 win. Middlebury grad Wyatt Cameron closed the door in relief for the Shamrocks.

The Shamrocks’ championship victory concluded a 17-1 season with 12 wins to close out the schedule (including postseason).