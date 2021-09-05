Saint Michael’s women’s soccer suffers last-minute loss against Caldwell

Cougars avoid draw, top Purple Knights with late tally

30 seconds made the difference between a draw an a loss for the Purple Knights on Sunday afternoon.

Caldwell University midfielder Teaghan Darling netted the golden goal with a double-overtime header to push the Cougars to a 3-2 decision at Duffy Field.

All three of the Cougars’ goals were headers in the win, including one just a minute into the contest.

Saint Michael’s found scorers in juniors Zoe Rogers and Izzy Ruprecht. Rogers scored an equalizing tally in the first half, and Ruprecht converted on a penalty kick to give the Purple Knights the lead early in the second. Ruprecht has now scored a penalty in each of the first two contests of the season.

The win marked Caldwell’s first win of the season as the Cougars improved to 1-1, and they also claimed their first victory against the Purple Knights (1-1-1 all-time).

SMC fell to 1-1, and the team will look to rebound when its three-game home stand comes to an end on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 3:30 p.m. against Dominican College (N.Y.).

