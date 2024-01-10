Saranac, NY – The Saranac wrestling team will have to wait to make some history when they travel to Plattsburgh High.

The weather on Tuesday night kept them from competing in the first meet held at PHS in nearly 50 years.

Saranac has 6 wrestlers on their roster that go to Plattsburgh, a school that does not have wrestling as a varsity sport at their school.

They will still get that chance on Thursday, January 11th, when their next HOME meet will be at Plattsburgh High.

I talked with a couple of the athletes and Coach Smith, hear from them in the video above.