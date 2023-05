Saranac, NY – The #3 seed Saranac Chiefs would win the first playoff game, coming back from the brink of elimination.

The number 6 ranked Beekmantown Eagles would have a 2-1 lead headed into the final inning. But Saranac would get the game tied, and then slide in safely for the winning run.

Hailee Liberty Talks About Her Reaction to watching her teammate run home for the winning run.

The Chiefs survives to advance to the Class “B” Softball semifinal, which will be at Saranac Lake.

Highlights from the Saranac comeback, in the video above.