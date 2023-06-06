Port Henry, NY – The two remaining unbeaten teams would go head to head in one of the last flag football games of the inaugural season in Section 7.

Saranac would get three touchdowns from Lia Parker, the final one would be the difference in a 20-13 victory over host team, Moriah.

Moriah’s, Amelia Kazlo would do her part with a pair of scores that would see flag football turn into a contact sport.

The game would not be decided until the final minutes of regulation.

With the win, the Chiefs also get to make a trip to MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants & Jets.

I have the full highlights from the game, and talk with the lone remaining unbeaten team in the video above.