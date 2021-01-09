Schafzahl fuels Catamounts’ comeback over UConn

The UVM women’s hockey team rallied from a two-goal deficit to take down UConn at Mark Edward Freitas Ice Forum on Saturday afternoon.

Vermont senior forward Corinne McCool broke through for the Cats late in the second period, but junior forward Theresa Schafzahl played hero with the equalizing tally in the third and the game-winner late in overtime to secure a 3-2 victory.

Schafzahl’s two-goal tied her teammate, junior defender Maude Poulin-Labelle (two assists), for the game-high point total.

The Catamounts (5-1) have now swept their last two series for a four-game winning streak. Vermont will await scheduling to see which Hockey East opponent it will play next weekend.