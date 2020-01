The Burlington-Colchester girls’ hockey co-op traveled across the county to take on the reigning Div. I state champion Essex Hornets on Wednesday night.

Essex senior Grace Wigget put the Hornets on the board with a wrap around goal in the second period for a 1-0 EHS lead.

Then, the SeaLakers scored two unanswered goals, from Meghan Lehouiller and Madison Chagnon, to seal a 2-1 win over Essex.

