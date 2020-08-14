Sean McCarthy wins second annual Road Warrior Challenge

The man they call “Chubby Rambo” persevered en route to victory at Thunder Road on Thursday night.

McCarthy began the 50-lap event in seventh, but pushed forward to a hard-fought win and take the Road Warrior spotlight.

Stephen Donahue (Graniteville, Vt.) survived a late push in the Late Model division for his first win of the season. 17-year-old rookie Bryan Wall Jr. (East Kingston, N.H.) reigned supreme among the Flying Tigers and Brandon Gray (E. Thetford, Vt.) claimed his first Street Stock victory this year.

Thunder Road action returns on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. with all four divisions on the card along with the annual Marvin Johnson Memorial Street Stock First-Time Winners Race.