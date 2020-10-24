Seawolves edge Colchester football in regular season finale

Sports

Diawara's pick-six powers BHS/SBHS to victory

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Burlington/South Burlington co-op used a stretch of late-game heroics to top Colchester on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Bassiru Diawara threw a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, and then took an interception to the house on the very next play as the Seawolves earned a 35-28 victory.

BHS/SBHS rose to 6-2 with the win, and Colchester dropped to 3-6 after its fifth-consecutive loss.

The Seawolves take a randomly-drawn third seed into the Burlington Area playoffs, and will get started on Friday, Oct. 30 against Milton at 7 p.m.

Colchester gets the second seed and home field despite the team’s struggles, and will begin the postseason on Friday, Oct. 30 hosting he winner of Rice Memorial/BFA-Fairfax on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending