Seawolves edge Colchester football in regular season finale

The Burlington/South Burlington co-op used a stretch of late-game heroics to top Colchester on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Bassiru Diawara threw a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, and then took an interception to the house on the very next play as the Seawolves earned a 35-28 victory.

BHS/SBHS rose to 6-2 with the win, and Colchester dropped to 3-6 after its fifth-consecutive loss.

The Seawolves take a randomly-drawn third seed into the Burlington Area playoffs, and will get started on Friday, Oct. 30 against Milton at 7 p.m.

Colchester gets the second seed and home field despite the team’s struggles, and will begin the postseason on Friday, Oct. 30 hosting he winner of Rice Memorial/BFA-Fairfax on Wednesday, Oct. 28.