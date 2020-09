The Burlington/South Burlington co-op got it done against B.F.A-Fairfax on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams battled in a back-and-forth contest, but the Seawolves snagged a 25-20 victory on their home turf at Burlington High School.

The Seawolves begin the season 1-0 and will travel to Rice Memorial on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. and Fairfax will host B.F.A.-St. Albans at the same time.