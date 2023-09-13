Saranac, NY – The Saranac Spartan girl’s soccer team hosted the Beekmantown Eagles in a rematch of last season’s Class “B” Section 7 Championship game.

The defending champions, Saranac would defend their head to head with the Eagles once again, scoring the first two goals of the game. Beekmantown would start the scoring in the second half, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

But it was all Spartans from there, scoring three goals to end the game, for a 5-1 victory.

Highlights from the game, in the video above.