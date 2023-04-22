This spring season, Section 7 & most of New York State will take part in the first official varsity Flag Football Season.

Girl’s from a number of schools across our section, ran to sign up for a chance to take part in the historic season. 11 schools from the Northern New York Section will take part this spring.

And it will not hurt other spring sport programs as the girls are allowed to still take part in their original spring seasons.

While this is new, the girls are here to win. The full story, in the video above.