Peru, NY – The Section 7 Outdoor Track & Field Championships had half of the winning teams change one day later.

The Saranac girl’s team won another championship, continuing their dominance. On the boy’s side, the host school Peru had won, but less than 24 hours later we learned that the final results would give the championship to the Saranac Lake Redstorm.

Highlights from different events throughout the day, and some of the championship reaction in the video above.