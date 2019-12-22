Shungu continues to battle injury bug

Hard foul sidelines Shungu for second half of Lipscomb game

UVM men’s basketball bounced back from a disappointing loss to UNC Greensboro with a decisive 86-63 win over Lipscomb Friday night at Patrick Gym.

The Catamounts enjoyed a variety of contributions from multiple players.

However, the joy of winning came concern over an injury to redshirt junior guard Ben Shungu.

Shungu sprinted ahead on a fastbreak in the final seconds of the first half, but quickly slid across the court after taking a hard foul.

He was wincing in pain and clutching his left hamstring, and then exited the game after hitting two free throws for the foul.

Shungu has been battling a hamstring injury for most of the season, so Friday night’s incident sparked some concern in head coach John Becker.

“Hopefully it’s nothing major and he can get back when we get back, but obviously, in a lot of ways, our season is hinging on his hamstring,” Becker explained. “So, I hope that it’s not a big deal.”

The Catamounts are back in action on December 31 for a 2 p.m. tilt with George Washington.