Silveira named America East defensive player of the week

Vermont’s star keeper is claiming clean sheets, and cleaning up with another weekly honor.

UVM senior goalie Nate Silveira has been named America East defensive player of the week after leading the Catamounts to a pair of shutout wins this past week. It’s the second defensive award for the keeper this season.

The Cats earned quality wins over Princeton and UMass to improve to 5-0, and the team has yet to concede a goal this season. UVM is only one of two teams left with that distinction; the other is William & Mary, which has played just one game this season.

Silveira paces Division I as one of just four teams left with an unblemished goals-against mark, and is currently in a four-way tie with a nation’s best four shutouts.

Up ahead, Vermont plays its America East opener when the Cats go on the road against Stony Brook on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.