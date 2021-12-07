Sixth Gatorade POTY to be chosen from Rutland high school

Rutland’s Slade Postemski has been named Gatorade’s Vermont football Player of the Year. The six-foot-two senior wide receiver and defensive back shines on and off the field.

Postemski is the sixth player from the Rutland program to earn the Gatorade honor. The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and academic achievement. The Rutland senior maintained a weighted 3.61 GPA and will attend Bowdoin College next fall.

Postemski caught 46 passes for 776 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Ravens his senior season. Defensively he tallied 32 tackles and collected four interceptions. Rutland finished the season at 8-1 overall.

The Rutland senior is also a member of the Spanish National Honor Society and Rutland High Athletic Leadership Council. Postemski will also play football for the Bowdoin Polar Bears next fall.

You can read the full release from Gatorade here.