Smith leads Catamounts past Towson

Cats pull away from Tigers Saturday night

The Vermont Catamounts hosted Towson on Saturday night. The Cats begin their four-game homestand facing the Tigers.

Junior guard Stef Smith led the green and gold with a season-high 25 points. Smith cashed in 5 of 8 three-pointers. Anthony Lamb followed as he notched 15 points and led the team with nine rebounds.

The Catamounts outscored Towson 11-8 to finish out the first half.

Ben Shungu returned to the lineup after being out with an injury. He tallied seven rebounds in the contest.

UVM improves to 11-9 in the all-time series with Towson University.

Vermont improves to 7-4 overall. The Cats return to play as they host UNC Greensboro on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

