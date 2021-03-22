Sophie McLaughlin earns second-straight America East defensive honor

Vermont goalie is key in the Cats' historic start

Two weeks in a row, UVM women’s lacrosse keeper Sophie McLaughlin has been named America East Defensive Player of the Week.

She has helped the Cats to their best start to conference play ever at 3-0, and has made at least ten saves in three straight games for Vermont.

In the Catamounts’ win against Binghamton on Saturday, the junior stopped 12 saves in a 17-10 win as Vermont improved to 3-1 this season.

UVM wraps up its final non-conference game of the regular season when the Cats host UMass-Amherst on Wednesday, 3 p.m. at Virtue Field.