South Burlington baseball shuts out Burlington at Centennial Field

The Wolves were dominant in the first baseball game at Centennial Field in 632 days.

SBHS senior pitcher Ethan Moore tossed a complete game shutout as his team topped BHS 3-0 to win its third straight and improve to 8-5 this season.

Burlington and South Burlington finished the game tied in hits with six each, but the Seahorses’ five errors proved costly while the SBHS defense made clutch plays to keep BHS runners stranded.

Just one game remains in the regular season for both teams. South Burlington closes the campaign out on home field against BFA-St. Albans on Friday, May 28 at 4:30 p.m. Burlington squares off against 2019 D1 champ CVU on Thursday, May 27 at 4:30 p.m.