South Burlington boys’ basketball cruises by Colchester

South Burlington improves to 2-1 on the 2021 season

South Burlington boys’ hoops improves to 2-1 on the 2021 season after a 69-43 win over Colchester. After Tuesday’s loss, the Lakers record is split to 2-2.

The Lakers initially came out firing with a 5-1 lead over South Burlington but the Wolves picked up momentum by the second quarter. Captain Tyler Gammon notched a triple to give the Wolves a 14-12 lead over Colchester. After that bucket, the Wolves never trailed again.

At the half, the Wolves had a 16 point lead at 34-18. SBHS ultimately defeated Colchester 69-43.

Khalon Taylor led the wolves with 16 points, followed by Tyler Gammon who notched 14 points and 11 rebounds. Junior guard Jonah Cattaneo tallied 13 points in Tuesday’s win.

