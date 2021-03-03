South Burlington boys’ hoops takes down Essex

Wolves improve to 3-2 with win over Hornets

South Burlington hosted Essex Wednesday night on the hardwood. Entering the game, the Hornets sat at 3-1 overall and SBHS held a 2-2 record.

South Burlington came out firing in the first quarter leading Essex 17-11.

In the second quarter, Essex picked up momentum and the score at halftime was tied 31-31. The Wolves outscored the Hornets 24-13 in the third quarter to pull away.

South Burlington ultimately defeated Essex 76-64. The Wolves improve to 3-2 and Essex falls to 3-2.

Khalon Taylor tallied 31 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Jonah Cattaneo and Aidan Devine had 11 points each. Devonte Jackson notched 10 points in South Burlington’s win. 

