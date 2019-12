The Lakers’ home opener went south in a hurry against SBHS on Monday night.

South Burlington opened the contest on a 16-0 run and cruised to an 84-39 blowout win.

The Wolves improved to 2-0 to start the season, and will host St. Johnsbury on Friday, December 20 at 6 p.m.

Winless (0-2) Colchester will look to pick up the pieces when the Lakers go on the road to battle Essex on Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.