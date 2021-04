Will Balkan led the Wolves with eight goals in Tuesday's contest

The South Burlington boys’ lacrosse team opened up the 2021 campaign with a dominant 16-1 win over division one foe BFA St. Albans.

The Wolves opened a 2-0 lead over the Bobwhites before BFA responded. Noah Earl tallied the Bobwhites’ lone goal in Tuesday’s contest.

South Burlington senior Will Balkan notched eight goals in the Wolves’ powerful win.

With the win, the SBHS Wolves improve to 1-0 and BFA St. Albans falls to 0-2.