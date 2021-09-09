South Burlington boys’ soccer handles Rice Memorial

The South Burlington Wolves hosted Rice Memorial in its home opener on Thursday evening.

The Wolves tallied its first goal in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Sumner Nenninger was awarded a penalty kick and he tucked the ball to the far right post.

At the start of the second half, Nenninger booted a rocket to the back of the net to put the Wolves ahead 2-0 on the Green Knights.

Ultimately, the Wolves cruised to a 4-0 victory over Rice. With the win, South Burlington improves to 2-0. SBHS returns to action on Tuesday facing Rutland on the road.