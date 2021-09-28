South Burlington boys’ soccer skids past Colchester

South Burlington boys’ soccer secured a 4-3 victory over Colchester on Tuesday night.

The Wolves opened up a 1-0 lead in the first half with a goal by senior captain Sumner Nenninger. SB took a 3-0 advantage with another Nenninger tally, and a goal by Sullivan Beers.

Colchester responded with three goals of their own, but Nenninger responded with the game winner to secure a 4-3 victory over CHS.

South Burlington returns to action on Saturday, October 2 hosting Essex at Munson Field at 7 p.m.

Colchester looks to snap a two-game losing skid when they host CVU on Friday, October 1 at 4 p.m.