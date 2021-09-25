South Burlington boys’ soccer tops Mt. Mansfield

One goal was all it took as SBHS got past MMU in a defensive struggle on Saturday morning.

South Burlington keeper Tenzin Yeshi and MMU’s Eric Bissell stood tall to keep the first half scoreless, but Wolves’ senior Sully Beers scored less than five minutes after the break in a 1-0 SBHS victory.

South Burlington improved to 5-1 this season, and all of its wins have come via shutout. Next up, the Wolves hit the road to play Colchester under the lights on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.

MMU fell back to .500 at 3-3, and the Cougars’ next test has them hosting Essex on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m.