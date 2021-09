Wolves improve to 2-0 with win over Lakers

The South Burlington Wolves defeated Colchester 4-0 on Thursday afternoon.

The Wolves opened scoring when Sam Crane tapped in a rebounded shot off the goalkeeper to put SB ahead 1-0.

In the second half, the Wolves racked in three goals. Abigail Guenther and Reese Bailey both scored in the third quarter.

The Wolves improve to 2-0 with Thursday’s win over the Lakers. Colchester falls to 0-1.