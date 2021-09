Wolves shut out Tigers and keep perfect season alive

The Wolves were too much to handle in Tuesday’s interdivisional matchup.

SBHS put up a quartet of goals in the first period and shut out Middlebury 8-0 to keep its perfect season alive.

South Burlington improved to 5-0 following the victory, and the team’s next matchup takes them to Mt. Abraham for a battle with the Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m.

Middlebury feel to 0-4, and Tigers will look to break into the win column hosting Mt. Mansfield on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m.