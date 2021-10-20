South Burlington field hockey plays Mt. Abraham to stalemate

Wolves keep unbeaten regular season alive

A late Wolves’ goal forced an uneventful overtime against Mt. Abraham on Tuesday afternoon.

Eagles’ senior standout Ava Konczal took a 1-0 lead with a redirection in the second half, but SBHS answered in the fourth quarter to spoil Mt. Abraham’s attempt to avenge a loss from earlier this season. Neither team could answer from there, and the contest ended in a 1-1 draw.

The tie pushed Mt. Abraham to 11-1-1 this season, and kept South Burlington still-unbeaten at 12-0-1.

SBHS concludes its regular season at Rutland on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. while the Eagles travel to Colchester for their finale at the same time.

