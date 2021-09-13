South Burlington field hockey stays perfect, hands CVU its first loss

A strong finish propelled South Burlington over CVU on Monday night.

The Wolves scored the final three goals of the contest to top the Redhawks 4-2 at South Burlington High School.

The teams went into the fourth quarter tied at two, but Abby Guenther found twine with just over nine minutes left to hand CVU its first loss of the season, and keep SBHS undefeated.

South Burlington improved to 3-0 this season, and will go on the road against MMU for its next contest on Friday, Sept. 17. CVU fell to 1-1, and the Redhawks return home to host Rice Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.