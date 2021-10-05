South Burlington field hockey stays perfect with win over Champlain Valley

The South Burlington field hockey team improved to a perfect 9-0 with a 2-1 victory over the CVU Redhawks on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a defensive battle as the Redhawks and Wolves remained scoreless through the first half. South Burlington’s Reese Bailey put the Wolves on the board two minutes into the second half.

With the loss, Champlain Valley falls to 5-4 overall. The Redhawks return to action on the road at Burlington on Saturday, October 9 at 1 p.m.

South Burlington’s next matchup is on Saturday as well welcoming Essex to Munson Field at 10 a.m.