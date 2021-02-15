South Burlington girls’ hoops holds on to beat Burlington

High school girls’ hoops action returned last week. The Burlington Seahorses hosted foe South Burlington on Monday night at BHS.

At halftime, the South Burlington Wolves led 25-12 over BHS. During the second half, Burlington clawed back from as much as a 16 point deficit.

South Burlington held on to defeat the Seahorses 40-38. Watch the video above for highlights.

Burlington’s next game is scheduled for Thursday Feb. 18 at Rice Memorial. South Burlington returns to action on Thursday also hosting Spaulding. Opening tip for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m.