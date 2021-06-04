South Burlington girls’ lacrosse advances to D1 semis with win over MMU

Wolves advance to D1 semis with win over Cougars

The high school playoffs are in full swing. The No. 2 seed South Burlington hosted No. 10 Mt. Mansfield Union on Friday afternoon at Munson field for a division one quarterfinal.

The Cougars struck first with a goal above the SBHS keeper by Caellen Foley. The Wolves quickly responded and Lola DuBrul tied the game up 1-1.

After keeping this close early in the first half, the Wolves pulled away and ultimately won 18-8.

With the win, the Wolves advance to the div. one semifinals and will meet the three seed Rutland. South Burlington and Rutland will meet on Tuesday, June 8 at 4:30 p.m.

