South Burlington girls’ lacrosse advances to D1 semis with win over MMU

The high school playoffs are in full swing. The No. 2 seed South Burlington hosted No. 10 Mt. Mansfield Union on Friday afternoon at Munson field for a division one quarterfinal.

The Cougars struck first with a goal above the SBHS keeper by Caellen Foley. The Wolves quickly responded and Lola DuBrul tied the game up 1-1.

After keeping this close early in the first half, the Wolves pulled away and ultimately won 18-8.

With the win, the Wolves advance to the div. one semifinals and will meet the three seed Rutland. South Burlington and Rutland will meet on Tuesday, June 8 at 4:30 p.m.