South Burlington girls’ lacrosse dominates MMU

Wolves pile it on in first half

The South Burlington girls’ lacrosse team hosted Mt. Mansfield Union on Wednesday afternoon for a division one clash.

The Wolves and Cougars were tied up 2-2 at the start of the game, and then the Wolves took over. South Burlington tallied nine consecutive goals to take an 11-2 lead into the second half.

Mt. Mansfield notched another goal, but fell short as SBHS ultimately won 15-3.

The South Burlington Wolves continue action on Saturday at Burr and Burton. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. MMU hosts its home opener on Saturday facing Colchester.

