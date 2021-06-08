South Burlington girls’ lacrosse headed back to D1 title game

Wolves advance to championship with win over Rutland

#2 South Burlington hosted #3 Rutland in a div. I girls’ lacrosse semifinal matchup on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wolves and Rutland kept the contest close. In the first half, the game was tied 3-3. Rutland’s Kathryn Moore put the team ahead 4-3 over SBHS.

With 10 minutes remaining in the first half, South Burlington’s Lindsey Booth tied the game up again 4-4 with a free position goal.

Ultimately, the Wolves defeated Rutland 12-10 and advanced to the div. I championship game.

The Wolves are the current reigning div. I champions from the 2019 season.